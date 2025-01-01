Fantasy Football
Kendre Miller headshot

Kendre Miller Injury: Sits out practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 9:28am

Miller (concussion) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice.

Miller made an early exit from this past Sunday's loss to the Raiders due to a concussion, and his lack of activity to begin Week 18 prep indicates he hasn't made much progress through the five-step protocol. The Saints' top running back, Alvin Kamara, also didn't practice Wednesday due to a lingering adductor issue, leaving Jamaal Williams, Jordan Mims and practice-squad member Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the healthy options at the position at the moment.

Kendre Miller
New Orleans Saints
