Kendre Miller Injury: Sits out practice Wednesday

Miller (concussion) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice.

Miller made an early exit from this past Sunday's loss to the Raiders due to a concussion, and his lack of activity to begin Week 18 prep indicates he hasn't made much progress through the five-step protocol. The Saints' top running back, Alvin Kamara, also didn't practice Wednesday due to a lingering adductor issue, leaving Jamaal Williams, Jordan Mims and practice-squad member Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the healthy options at the position at the moment.