Kendrick Bourne Injury: In line for season debut

Bourne (knee) who was activated off the reserve/PUP list Saturday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game but is expected to play, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Bourne was expected to make his season debut Sunday after practicing in limited fashion all week. He'll join a beleaguered Patriots passing attack that has yet to surpass 170 passing yards in any of the four contests this campaign. The veteran receiver quietly had developed into a featured pass catcher last season in a similarly dire passing offense, recording at least two catches in all eight games before going down with a season-ending ACL tear, but it's hard to imagine Bourne significantly turning around a New England offense that ranks dead last in total passing yards in 2024.