Kendrick Bourne Injury: Returning to practice

Bourne (knee) is slated to practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Bourne, who remains on the PUP list, will thus have his 21-day practice window opened up as the Patriots kick off Week 5 prep. In terms of the wideout's availability for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, head coach Jerod Mayo said that the possibility of Bourne playing this weekend isn't unrealistic, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports. Bourne is nearing the finish line of his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee, an injury he sustained last October.