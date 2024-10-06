Kendrick Bourne News: Active versus Dolphins

Bourne (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Bourne -- who came off the PUP list Saturday -- is thus set to make his first game appearance since tearing his right ACL on Oct. 29, 2023. In his return to the lineup, it's possible that Bourne will be eased back into the mix, but either way, his presence should provide a needed boost to a New England offense that ranks 31st in the league in scoring (13.0 points per game), per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. With K.J. Osborn (shoulder) inactive versus Miami, Bourne has an immediate opportunity to step into a key role alongside fellow WRs Ja'Lynn Polk and DeMario Douglas, though for now he profiles as a speculative fantasy option until he gets a full and productive outing in.