Kendrick Bourne News: No catches in Week 8

Bourne logged 52 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Though Bourne's snap count was his highest since being activated from the PUP list in advance of Week 5 action, he didn't catch any of his three targets Sunday. Regardless of who starts at QB for the Patriots in Week 9 against the Titans, Bourne isn't a high-percentage fantasy option after having combined for a 4/29/0 receiving line (on eight targets) through his first four outings this season.