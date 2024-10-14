Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kendrick Bourne headshot

Kendrick Bourne News: Two catches versus Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 14, 2024

Bourne caught both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 41-21 loss to the Texans.

Per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald, Bourne -- who was activated from the PUP list ahead of Week 5 action -- said last week that it would take a couple of weeks for him to get back to 100 percent as he bounces back from a knee injury, with the wideout's snap count increasing from 16 snaps in his first game back to 34 snaps Sunday. With that in mind, it wouldn't surprise us to see Bourne's playing time continue to rise in Week 7 against the Jaguars, but for the time being he's a risky fantasy lineup option.

Kendrick Bourne
New England Patriots
More Stats & News