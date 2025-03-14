Fantasy Football
Kene Nwangwu News: Remaining in New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

The Jets are re-signing Nwangwu to a one-year contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, the deal is worth up to $2.5 million. Nwangwu logged just one offensive snap over two games with the Jets last season, but he dazzled with a 99-yard kick return for a touchdown in Week 13. Nwangwu ended the campaign on IR due to a hand injury, but he's expected to be healthy by the start of training camp.

