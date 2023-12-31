Sunday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Minnesota vs. Green Bay

This article is part of our Showdown/Single Game DFS Breakdown series.

Jordan Love ($11000 DK, $16000 FD) is more of a known commodity and heads into this game on a hot streak, throwing 15 touchdowns to three interceptions in his last seven games. Love doesn't have his full assortment of targets with

Jaren Hall ($8400 DK, $13500 FD) is a rookie and a fringe prospect at that, but the fifth-round pick was a productive downfield passer at BYU and his sub-4.7 speed offers a bit of rushing potential. While the loss of Hockenson and the ankle injury to Jordan Addison have left the Vikings thinned out among pass catchers, the Packers corner rotation is equally or more obliterated, and Justin Jefferson alone could do major damage in this game. A huge game from Jefferson and a little rushing production from Hall could be enough to do the trick, but Hall might be capable of a legitimately good game here, too.

It's too late for either team to pursue the NFC North title, but the Vikings (7-8) and the visiting Packers (7-8) both have a flicker of playoff hope remaining, making this a high-stakes contest for both teams. The Packers have the benefit of the more veteran quarterback as the Vikings make the switch to rookie fifth-round pick Jaren Hall , but both teams are dealing with substantial injury losses – arguably the Vikings in particular with T.J. Hockenson (knee) out for the year. The over/under opened at 45.0 but is down to 43.5, with the Vikings favored by 1.5 points.

It's too late for either team to pursue the NFC North title, but the Vikings (7-8) and the visiting Packers (7-8) both have a flicker of playoff hope remaining, making this a high-stakes contest for both teams. The Packers have the benefit of the more veteran quarterback as the Vikings make the switch to rookie fifth-round pick Jaren Hall, but both teams are dealing with substantial injury losses – arguably the Vikings in particular with T.J. Hockenson (knee) out for the year. The over/under opened at 45.0 but is down to 43.5, with the Vikings favored by 1.5 points.

QUARTERBACK

Jaren Hall ($8400 DK, $13500 FD) is a rookie and a fringe prospect at that, but the fifth-round pick was a productive downfield passer at BYU and his sub-4.7 speed offers a bit of rushing potential. While the loss of Hockenson and the ankle injury to Jordan Addison have left the Vikings thinned out among pass catchers, the Packers corner rotation is equally or more obliterated, and Justin Jefferson alone could do major damage in this game. A huge game from Jefferson and a little rushing production from Hall could be enough to do the trick, but Hall might be capable of a legitimately good game here, too.

Jordan Love ($11000 DK, $16000 FD) is more of a known commodity and heads into this game on a hot streak, throwing 15 touchdowns to three interceptions in his last seven games. Love doesn't have his full assortment of targets with Christian Watson doubtful and Dontayvion Wicks questionable after not practicing all week, but there should still be enough on hand for Love to get the job done. That's assuming he maintains the level of play he's shown the past two months, anyway. The key to beating the Vikings defense is not flinching at the blitz. The Vikings will blitz constantly, but someone is usually open if the quarterback keeps his composure. It helps that the Vikings are without top corner Byron Murphy.

RUNNING BACK

Aaron Jones ($9800 DK, $14500 FD) shook off injury to display his trademark big-play ability against Carolina last week, running for 127 yards on 21 carries. The Vikings defense is tougher against the run, so if Jones is similarly successful here it would probably be his most impressive game of the season. AJ Dillon ($5400 DK, $10000 FD) poached seven carries and a touchdown last week, but it's not clear whether he's truly past his thumb injury – Dillon only played 12 snaps last week, while Patrick Taylor played 17 snaps. If Dillon's thumb has improved then perhaps he can fully hold off Taylor.

Ty Chandler ($8200 DK, $10500 FD) struggled against the Lions last week after posting big numbers against Cincinnati the week prior, but the Packers defense is probably closer to Cincinnati's than Detroit's. Chandler should be much more effective on a per-touch basis than last week, though it's not perfectly clear how the work will be split up between Chandler and Alexander Mattison ($4400 DK, $9500 FD). Mattison only played four snaps last week but was only available on a near-emergency basis after logging just one limited practice with the ankle sprain that knocked him out from the prior game, whereas this week Mattison practiced every day and in a full capacity Friday. Perhaps Mattison might be benched, but he'll likely play more than last week. He had 198 yards on the prior 38 carries before spraining the ankle. Kene Nwangwu is unlikely to see offensive snaps but should get some opportunities as a kick returner.

WIDE RECEIVER + TIGHT END

Romeo Doubs ($9000 DK, $11500 FD) is a good bet to lead the Packers in wide receiver snaps and should be their second-leading target at worst, but Jayden Reed ($7400 DK, $12500 FD) might be more effective on a per-play basis. Reed appears to be mostly recovered from his toe injury, and if so he should plug back in as Green Bay's leading playmaker at receiver. Both wideouts might need to be called upon in this one with Christian Watson doubtful and Dontayvion Wicks questionable after missing practice all week. Tucker Kraft ($5800 DK, $7500 FD) might need to pick up some of the slack at wideout, and to this point he has been consistently effective. The Vikings are without CB1 Byron Murphy and his backup (Mekhi Blackmon) is playing injured, so there should be ways for Green Bay to stress the Minnesota pass defense. Ben Sims and Josiah Deguara should chip in double-digit tight end snaps but they rarely see targets. Bo Melton ($2400 DK, $7000 FD) has been more effective than Malik Heath ($3400 DK, $6500 FD) to this point but so far Heath has been higher on the depth chart.

Justin Jefferson ($12000 DK, $15000 FD) will be the primary focus of the Green Bay defense, but it might be a situation where the defense is helpless to do anything anyway. This corner rotation turns bad instantly without Jaire Alexander, and even Alexander wouldn't save the Vikings from Jefferson in this setting. Hall is a question at quarterback, but there was nothing in his production or tape at BYU that would raise any more flags than Nick Mullens or Josh Dobbs would. K.J. Osborn ($6400 DK, $9000 FD) and Brandon Powell ($3200 DK, $6500 FD) are both in good spots here, too. Josh Oliver ($5200 DK, $7500 FD) still got stuck with blocking work last week but he's very athletic and caught lots of passes at San Jose State. Although the Vikings gave more route-running opportunities to Johnny Mundt ($2800 DK, $7000 FD) following Hockenson's injury last week, the practice time since might give them a chance to reconfigure Mundt as the primary blocker.

KICKER

Greg Joseph ($5000 DK, $8000 FD) has demonstrated range in the past but his general accuracy has suffered the last two years, and this year the range isn't even really showing up. He should be in kicking range a handful of times in this game and with that he should offer some amount of upside if his accuracy doesn't hold him back. He hasn't reached double-digit fantasy points since Week 11.

Anders Carlson ($4800 DK, $8500 FD) has faced his own struggles this year, but the rookie has his field goal conversion rate over 80 percent at least, which can't be said for Joseph at the moment. Carlson reached 10.0 fantasy points in Week 14, but it's the only time all year he reached that height.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Neither defense has a clean projection in this game, but the Packers ($3600 DK, $9000 FD) especially look vulnerable due to their injury and mutiny issues at cornerback. That Jaren Hall is a rookie theoretically offers some opportunity for the Packers here, but Hall wasn't the meltdown sort at BYU and the Packers are just so light on ammo at the moment. Keisean Nixon is capable of scoring as a kick returner, at least.

The Vikings ($4000 DK, $8500 FD) aren't at any clear advantage here but at least their aggressive blitzing can bring about sacks and turnovers when things are clicking. Jordan Love showed a tendency for turnovers early in the year but not the last two months, so if Brian Flores can cook up a good game here it would be impressive.