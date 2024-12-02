Fantasy Football
Kene Nwangwu News: Signs to active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

The Jets signed Nwangwu to their active roster Monday.

The fourth-year pro from Iowa State made his Jets debut in a Week 13 loss to the Seahawks, returning three kickoffs for 157 yards, including a 99-yard touchdown. Nwangwu's performance Sunday was enough to land him a spot on the Jets' active roster, likely serving as the team's top kick returner and a depth piece in their running back room for the remainder of the season. In a corresponding move, the Jets waived 2023 fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda.

