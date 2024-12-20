Fantasy Football
Kenneth Murray Injury: Game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 12:24pm

Murray (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Murray opened the Titans' week of practice with consecutive DNPs, but it still appears he's got a chance to suit up Sunday. The first-year Titan has been an integral part of the team's defensive success this season, recording 93 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and one interception over 13 games. If Murray is unable to play in Week 16, Otis Reese (ankle) or Jerome Baker could see additional work with Tennessee's first-team defense.

Kenneth Murray
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
