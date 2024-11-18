Kenneth Murray News: Team-high 10 tackles vs. Minnesota

Murray finished Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Vikings with 10 tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sack.

Sunday was the first time this season Murray logged double-digit tackles, and his sack on Sam Darnold was his first since Week 3 against the Packers. Murray has played 100 percent of the Titans' defensive snaps in five of the last six games, though more will be asked of him after Jack Gibbens suffered a season-ending ankle injury Sunday. Through 10 regular-season games, Murray has logged 69 tackles (40 solo), including 3.0 sacks.