Kenneth Walker headshot

Kenneth Walker Injury: Headed for MRI on ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Walker will need imaging to determine the severity of the ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings, coach Mike McDonald said after the game, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Walker exited in what had been his return from a two-game absence due to a calf injury. Even if the imaging reveals good news, Walker will be hard-pressed to recover on a short week for Thursday's game against the Bears. Zach Charbonnet would be in line for a heavy workload if Walker's unable to face Chicago.

