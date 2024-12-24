Kenneth Walker Injury: Sits out practice Tuesday

The Seahawks estimated Walker (ankle) as a non-participant during Tuesday's walk-through practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Walker was a spectator for the team's second walkthrough of the week after tweaking his ankle in Seattle's 27-24 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. The running back could be in danger of missing his fifth game of the season this Thursday in Chicago. if that's the case, Zach Charbonnet (elbow) -- who was listed as a full participant Tuesday -- could be tasked with handling a three-down role in Week 17.