Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kenneth Walker headshot

Kenneth Walker Injury: Sits out practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 24, 2024 at 7:46pm

The Seahawks estimated Walker (ankle) as a non-participant during Tuesday's walk-through practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Walker was a spectator for the team's second walkthrough of the week after tweaking his ankle in Seattle's 27-24 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. The running back could be in danger of missing his fifth game of the season this Thursday in Chicago. if that's the case, Zach Charbonnet (elbow) -- who was listed as a full participant Tuesday -- could be tasked with handling a three-down role in Week 17.

Kenneth Walker
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now