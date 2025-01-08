Kenny McIntosh News: Modest production in win

McIntosh rushed seven times for 49 yards and failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 30-25 win over the Rams.

McIntosh played just 13 of the Seahawks' 55 offensive snaps in the contest, operating in a supporting role behind fellow running back Zach Charbonnet (42). With Kenneth Walker (ankle) on injured reserve for the past two contests, the 24-year-old McIntosh handled seven carries in both games, unable to get much going with his opportunities. The Georgia product finished the season with 31 rushes for 172 yards and three receptions for 22 yards. McIntosh will enter the third year of his four-year rookie contract in 2025, though he'll continue to be buried on the depth chart behind Walker and Charbonnet next season.