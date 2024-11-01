Fantasy Football
Khaleke Hudson Injury: Dealing with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 1:22pm

Hudson (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hudson popped up on the Browns' injury report as a limited participant in Friday's practice, and he's now in jeopardy of missing the team's Week 9 contest. The 26-year-old linebacker has recorded five total tackles across seven appearances with the Browns this season, playing almost strictly on special teams (135 of 138 total snaps on special teams). If Hudson can't play through his ankle issue Sunday, Nathaniel Watson could see additional time as one of Cleveland's top rotational linebackers.

