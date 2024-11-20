Khalil Herbert News: Plays four offensive snaps in loss

Herbert failed to record a single rushing attempt or target in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Chargers.

Herbert was not a part of the Bengals' offensive game plan Sunday, as the veteran running back still has yet to see a single touch on offense for Cincinnati. Herbert did, however, gain 29 yards on his only kick return in the contest. It's possible that the 26-year-old may still be taking time to get acclimated into the Bengals' offense, but it is surprising to see such limited playing time for a player that the Bengals traded for ahead of the trade deadline. Meanwhile, fellow running back Chase Brown has continued to see a massive workload as Cincinnati's lead back. Herbert will look get more involved in the offense when the Bengals come out of their Week 12 bye to face the Steelers on Dec. 1.