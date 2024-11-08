Khalil Herbert News: Sees just two snaps in team debut

Herbert didn't record a carry or a target in Thursday's Week 10 loss to Baltimore.

Herbert joined Cincinnati in a trade between the Bengals and Bears on Tuesday, and he was able to suit up just two days later. However, Herbert didn't make the best first impression, as he couldn't grasp the ball on a handoff from QB Joe Burrow in the second quarter. The fumble was questionably charged to Burrow, and Herbert was credited with the recovery after he fell on top of the ball, but that was essentially the extent of Herbert's involvement in the contest (he logged just one other snap). The fourth-year running back has a chance to grow into a significantly larger role once he gets more accustomed to the Bengals' playbook, especially with Zack Moss (neck) landing on injured reserve Tuesday, but Chase Brown figures to remain heavily involved after tallying 94 total yards from scrimmage and scoring a touchdown in Thursday's loss.