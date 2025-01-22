Khalil Mack News: Delays retirement, will play in '25

Mack plans to forgo retirement and intends to continue playing during the 2025 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After the Chargers were eliminated from the playoffs with a 32-12 loss to the Texans on Jan. 11, Mack told reporters that he would take some time to decide whether he wanted to continue his playing career. The 33-year-old edge rusher has ultimately chosen to play at least one more year, and he shouldn't have much trouble securing a short-term deal in free agency. Though he took a big step back statistically in 2024 after notching a career-high 17 sacks in 2023, Mack was still reasonably productive with six sacks, 39 tackles, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles over 16 appearances for the Chargers during the regular season before tacking on two more sacks in the wild-card round.