Kimani Vidal News: Four touches against Cardinals

Vidal rushed three times for 10 yards while also catching his lone target for nine yards in Monday's 17-15 loss to the Cardinals.

Vidal played just 18 of the Chargers 66 offensive snaps Monday, operating as the No. 2 running back behind J.K. Dobbins. The latter dominated in playing time (45 snaps) while also handling 17 touches on his way to 66 total scrimmage yards. Vidal should continue to play the backup role with Gus Edwards (ankle) on injured reserve, though Dobbins should continue to handle the majority of the workload out of the Los Angeles backfield. The rookie's next opportunity to get more involved will be in a Week 8 matchup against the Saints.