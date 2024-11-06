Kimani Vidal News: Limited action in Week 9

Vidal carried the ball five time for seven yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Browns.

Vidal played 11 of the Chargers' 57 offensive snaps Sunday, well behind starter J.K. Dobbins (42). The rookie running back's seven total yards were the fewest he's gained in a game this season. If Gus Edwards (ankle) returns from injured reserve soon, Vidal's limited role would likely become even more inconsistent. The 23-year-old is best ignored for fantasy purposes going forward barring an injury to Dobbins. The Chargers will host the Titans in Week 10.