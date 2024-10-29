Kimani Vidal News: Minimal production in Week 8

Vidal rushed six times for 16 yards in Sunday's 26-8 win over the Saints.

Vidal played just 11 of the Chargers 66 offensive snaps Sunday, while starter J.K. Dobbins handled the majority of snaps (54) at running back against the Saints. Vidal has totaled just 13 rushes for 37 yards in three games, operating as the Chargers No. 2 back with Gus Edwards (ankle) on injured reserve. Edwards could return in Week 10, though there has been no update on whether or not he'll be ready by then. With that said, Vidal holds little fantasy value at this stage, especially with Edwards potentially returning soon. The rookie would need an injury to Dobbins to gain fantasy relevance going forward. Vidal and the Chargers will visit the Browns in Week 9.