Kimani Vidal News: Scores first career touchdown

Vidal carried the ball four times for 11 yards and also caught both of his targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in the 23-16 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Vidal's touchdown came on a brilliantly schemed wheel route in the first quarter, as the rookie caught a perfectly thrown ball in stride for a 30-yard touchdown. Otherwise the 2024 sixth-round pick was held in check as J.K. Dobbins saw a dramatic workload (25 carries, two targets) in the first game since Gus Edwards (ankle) was placed on injured reserve. It's at least encouraging to see Vidal push aside Hassan Haskins (two carries, five yards), who had been playing over the rookie on gamedays to give the team some special teams versatility. Expect Vidal to see a few more opportunities in the coming weeks as the Chargers look to replace the loss of Edwards.