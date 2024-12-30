Kimani Vidal News: Sees five carries in win

Vidal tallied five carries for 24 yards in the 40-7 win over the Patriots on Saturday.

Vidal played just nine offensive snaps with J.K. Dobbins (knee) returning to the active lineup after a four-week absence. Meanwhile Hassan Haskins operated in the power-back capacity in replace of the injured Gus Edwards (ankle) as Haskins played 28 snaps while Dobbins saw 42 in the game that quickly evolved into a blowout by the third quarter. Vidal has flashed some explosiveness in his rookie season, but the committee approach will likely relegate the 23-year-old to a mere depth piece entering the playoffs.