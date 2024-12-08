Kirk Cousins News: No QB change imminent

Falcons coach Raheem Morris was emphatic when speaking with Fox NFL Sunday's Jay Glazer that no quarterback change was imminent between Cousins and Michael Penix.

Morris reiterated that Cousins' Achilles is not the cause of his recent struggles, which have seen him throw zero touchdowns and six interceptions over his last three games. He did say that Cousins was sore all over, but that they worked on his maintenance over the week of practice. Meanwhile, Fox colleague Peter Schraeger reported that Penix didn't take any first-team reps in practice this week, buttressing Glazer's report.