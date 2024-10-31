Kool-Aid McKinstry Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury

McKinstry (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

McKinstry got his second start of the season in Week 8 against the Broncos, during which he registered five tackles (four solo) and one pass breakup. The rookie second-round pick is set to see more snaps with the first-team defense following the season-ending injury to Paulson Adebo (lower leg). However, McKinstry has been working through a hamstring injury this week that limited him in practice Wednesday and kept him off the field Thursday. It's a trend in the wrong direction, but he'll have a chance to return to practice Friday, though he'll likely be tagged with an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against Carolina.