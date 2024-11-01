Kool-Aid McKinstry Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Friday that McKinstry (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Panthers.

McKinstry appears to have worsened his hamstring issue in practice this week, as he recorded a limited session Wednesday then downgraded to DNPs both Thursday and Friday. With each of the Saints' top two outside cornerbacks, McKinstry and Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), sidelined in Week 9, Rico Payton (back) and Ugo Amadi could see increased work with New Orleans' first-team defense.