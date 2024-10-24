Kool-Aid McKinstry News: Stepping into larger role
McKinstry is slated to handle an expanded role on defense beginning Sunday versus the Chargers, with Paulson Adebo (lower leg) having been placed on IR due to a season-ending broken femur, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
McKinstry, a rookie first-round pick, played 47 and 86 percent of defensive snaps Weeks 1 and 2, but he then transitioned into a depth role on defense until Adebo's injury Week 7. After Adebo went down versus Denver, McKinstry played 30 defensive snaps, his second-highest total of the season. He projects to join Marshon Lattimore as a starter on the perimeter on the road versus Los Angeles on Sunday.