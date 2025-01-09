Kris Jenkins News: Records 3.0 sacks in rookie season

Jenkins played in 15 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 31 tackles (10 solo), including 3.0 sacks.

Jenkins was selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 49th overall. He missed the first two games of the regular season after undergoing a procedure on his thumb, but he was able to make his NFL regular-season debut against the Commanders in Week 3. He logged his first NFL sack in Week 9 against the Raiders, and he had arguably his best game in Week 16 against the Browns when he registered 2.0 sacks on Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Jenkins could join fellow rookie McKinnley Jackson as the Bengals' starting defensive tackles in 2025 if veteran B.J. Hill opts to leave in free agency.