Kristian Wilkerson News: Catches nine-yard TD in 2024 debut

Wilkerson caught two of three targets for 18 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Steelers.

Wilkerson, who was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's contest, found the end zone in his first action of the season on a nine-yard pass from quarterback Aidan O'Connell, which came on a fourth and two with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. If at least one of Jakobi Meyers (ankle) or Davante Adams (hamstring) remains out for the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Rams, Wilkerson could once again see himself elevated from the practice squad.