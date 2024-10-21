Fantasy Football
Kristian Wilkerson News: Returns to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 21, 2024

Wilkerson reverted to the Raiders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Wilkerson was elevated to the active roster for the second week in a row, failing to record any stats in the team's 20-15 loss to the Rams. The wide receiver played 18 of the team's 79 offensive snaps, which was the fourth-highest total amongst players at his position. With Davante Adams now with the Jets and Jakobi Meyers (ankle) still banged up, it's possible that Wilkerson is active again in Week 8 versus Kansas City.

