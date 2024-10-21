Kristian Wilkerson News: Returns to practice squad

Wilkerson reverted to the Raiders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Wilkerson was elevated to the active roster for the second week in a row, failing to record any stats in the team's 20-15 loss to the Rams. The wide receiver played 18 of the team's 79 offensive snaps, which was the fourth-highest total amongst players at his position. With Davante Adams now with the Jets and Jakobi Meyers (ankle) still banged up, it's possible that Wilkerson is active again in Week 8 versus Kansas City.