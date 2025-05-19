Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristian Wilkerson headshot

Kristian Wilkerson News: Signs with Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Wilkerson signed with the Bills on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The wide receiver worked out for Buffalo last Wednesday. Wilkerson has appeared in nine regular-season games across four seasons with the Patriots and Raiders, recording six catches for 60 yards and three touchdowns. He has only played on 30 special-teams snaps in his career as well, so it may be hard for him to make the Bills.

Kristian Wilkerson
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now