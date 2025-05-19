Kristian Wilkerson News: Signs with Buffalo
Wilkerson signed with the Bills on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The wide receiver worked out for Buffalo last Wednesday. Wilkerson has appeared in nine regular-season games across four seasons with the Patriots and Raiders, recording six catches for 60 yards and three touchdowns. He has only played on 30 special-teams snaps in his career as well, so it may be hard for him to make the Bills.
