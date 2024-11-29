Kwon Alexander News: Joining Lions

Detroit is signing Alexander from Denver's practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Alexander recorded 145 tackles in 2016 (his second NFL season) and made the Pro Bowl a year later, but he's had a reduced role over the past two campaigns. The veteran linebacker started twice in nine regular-season contests with Pittsburgh in 2023 and recorded 32 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and an interception, and he's bounced between the Broncos' practice squad and active roster this year, tallying eight tackles over three games. Alexander could have an opportunity to see substantial playing time with the Lions, as the team's defense has been decimated by injuries, including to linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who is done for the campaign after tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving Day.