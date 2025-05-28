Fantasy Football
Kyler Gordon headshot

Kyler Gordon Injury: Dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Gordonis is currently dealing with a soft tissue injury to his lower body, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Gordon totaled 75 tackles (45 solo) in 15 games with the Bears last season and is in line to be a starter once again should he be healthy for the start of the regular season. Should he end up being sidelined for an extended period of time, Josh. Lackwell could see extended playing time.

Kyler Gordon
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
