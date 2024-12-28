Kyler Gordon News: Notches six tackles in Week 17
Gordon tallied six tackles (three solo), defensed a pass and recovered a fumble he forced himself in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Seattle.
Gordon stood out on defense in the low-scoring affair. His most impactful play came late in the third quarter, when he forced a Pharaoh Brown fumble and recovered the ball himself. It initially appeared that Gordon recovered the fumble for a touchdown, but replay reversed the call and deemed the cornerback down by contact. Gordon has recovered three fumbles this season.
