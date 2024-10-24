Kyren Williams News: Another heavy workload in win

Williams rushed 23 times for 97 yards and secured five of seven targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 30-20 win over the Vikings on Thursday night.

Williams once again shouldered the bulk of the Rams' ground work, with backup Blake Corum logging only four carries. While he fell just short of his second 100-yard effort of the campaign, Williams set a new season high in receptions and recorded his second receiving touchdown of 2024 on a five-yard catch in the first quarter that opened his team's scoring on the night. The fact Williams recorded a season-high 28 touches despite the returns of both Puka Nacua (knee) and Cooper Kupp (ankle) was certainly encouraging, and the third-year back should once again be a pivotal figure during the Rams' Week 9 road NFC West clash against the Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 3.