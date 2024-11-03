Kyren Williams News: Turns 23 touches into 95 yards

Williams rushed 22 times for 69 yards while adding one reception for 26 yards in Sunday's 26-20 overtime win over Seattle.

Williams had to earn his yardage Sunday after churning out just 69 rushing yards on 22 carries. A long reception helped alleviated what would have been a rough fantasy day on the ground. The 23-year-old remains a strong fantasy play with 718 total yards and 10 touchdowns through eight games this season. Williams continues to serve as the primary back for the Rams heading into a Week 10 matchup against Miami next Monday.