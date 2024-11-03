Fantasy Football
Kyren Williams headshot

Kyren Williams News: Turns 23 touches into 95 yards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Williams rushed 22 times for 69 yards while adding one reception for 26 yards in Sunday's 26-20 overtime win over Seattle.

Williams had to earn his yardage Sunday after churning out just 69 rushing yards on 22 carries. A long reception helped alleviated what would have been a rough fantasy day on the ground. The 23-year-old remains a strong fantasy play with 718 total yards and 10 touchdowns through eight games this season. Williams continues to serve as the primary back for the Rams heading into a Week 10 matchup against Miami next Monday.

Kyren Williams
Los Angeles Rams
