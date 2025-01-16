Fantasy Football
Kyzir White News: Puts together productive season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 7:33pm

White notched 137 tackles (including 2.5 sacks), three pass defenses (including one interception) and a fumble recovery in 17 contests during the 2024 season.

After averaging 4.5 tackles per game through his first three seasons as a pro, White hasn't looked back since breaking out with 144 stops in 2021, reeling off 7.8 per game since the start of that campaign. He even contributed a personal best in sacks this season and didn't miss a contest for the fourth time in his career. White is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and turns 29 in March, so his landing spot likely will determine whether or not he has a chance to replicate his numbers in 2025.

Kyzir White
Arizona Cardinals
