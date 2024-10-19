Ladd McConkey Injury: Joins long list of injured wideouts

McConkey (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

McConkey was a limited participant in practice all week putting in to some question his status for Monday's contest. The rookie at least seems to be closer to playing than Quentin Johnston (ankle, doubtful) and possibly DJ Chark (groin), who will need to be activated off injured reserve prior to Monday's contest after practicing in limited fashion all week. Derius Davis was also added to Saturday's injury report due to a hamstring injury, so McConkey's availability will be critical as effectively one of the last men standing in an inexperienced pass-catching corps for quarterback Justin Herbert. More information regarding all of the wideout injuries should be available before the 9:00 p.m. ET kickoff.