Ladd McConkey Injury: Limited practice Friday

McConkey (hip) was limited at practice Friday.

McConkey was listed as limited on Thursday's practice estimate, a level of participation he maintained a day later. McConkey thus has one more chance to upgrade to full participation, and in turn avoid an injury designation ahead of Monday night's game against the Cardinals. With a 19/219/2 receiving line on 32 targets through five games to date, McConkey has carved out a degree of fantasy utility in his first season as pro, thanks to his steady involvement in the Chargers' passing game.