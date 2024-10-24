Ladd McConkey Injury: Sits out another practice

McConkey (hip) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

McConkey played a season-high 88 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps in Monday's 17-15 loss to the Cardinals, but the rookie wideout's lingering hip issue may be bothering him a bit more coming off the busy game. He's now sat out both of the Chargers' first two Week 8 practices, with fellow wideout Quentin Johnston (ankle) and tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) joining him as spectators for both sessions. More clarity on the statuses of all three pass catchers will become available when the Chargers hold their final practice of the week Friday before Sunday's game against the Saints.