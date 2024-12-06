Fantasy Football
Ladd McConkey headshot

Ladd McConkey Injury: Status in question for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 2:28pm

McConkey (knee/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Kansas City.

McConkey is tending to not only a longstanding AC joint sprain in his shoulder but a sprained knee that he suffered this past Sunday in Atlanta. The pair of health concerns capped his practice reps this week, but his status remains up in the air ahead of Week 14 action. With an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, fantasy managers may be in a bind if McConkey ends up inactive, and the current healthy wide receivers on the Chargers' active roster are Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, Jalen Reagor, Derius Davis and DJ Chark.

Ladd McConkey
Los Angeles Chargers
