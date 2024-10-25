Fantasy Football
Ladd McConkey Injury: Status in question for Week 8

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 25, 2024 at 3:16pm

McConkey (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Prior to suiting up this past Monday in Arizona, McConkey was a limited practice participant during the entirety of Week 7 prep, which didn't come to pass this week, when he managed just one capped session Friday following DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday. He thus still has a chance to suit up Sunday, while DJ Chark (IR, groin) is listed as questionable and both Quentin Johnston (ankle) and Derius Davis (hamstring) are listed as doubtful. The status of all four wide receivers will receive some clarity before a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

Ladd McConkey
Los Angeles Chargers
