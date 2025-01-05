Ladd McConkey News: Chips in 95 yards

McConkey recorded five receptions on eight targets for 95 yards in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Raiders. He also converted a two-point conversion.

McConkey was overshadowed by Quentin Johnston, though he continued his breakout performance across the second half of his rookie season. McConkey accounted for half of his production and the Chargers' longest play from scrimmage with a 47-yard catch and run late in the first quarter, while also chipping in lengthy gains of 19 and 17 yards. McConkey ends the regular season having recorded at least 80 yards in six of his last seven games.