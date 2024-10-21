Ladd McConkey News: Grabs five receptions Monday

McConkey (hip) caught five of seven targets for 46 yards in Monday's 17-15 loss to the Cardinals.

McConkey was one of several Chargers' wideouts carrying injury designations heading into Monday's contest. The 2024 second-round pick managed to overcome a hip injury in order to suit up and fill a prominent role on offense. The rookie had a couple drops that hit him in the hands, but otherwise looked sharp on his routes while finishing with solid PPR numbers. McConkey remains a reliable option in deeper formats, but he lacks the upside necessary to mark him a must-play option against the Saints on Sunday.