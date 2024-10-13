Ladd McConkey News: Leads team in targets

McConkey caught four of his eight targets for 43 yards in the 23-16 victory over the Broncos on Sunday.

McConkey led the team in targets by a wide margin, but quarterback Justin Herbert spread the ball around plenty as nine different players caught a pass in this contest. The rookie second-round pick briefly left the game in the first half due to an injury, but he was able to return relatively quickly. The 22-year-old has at least six targets in all but one game this season, but Los Angeles' dramatic run-heavy approach has limited McConkey's weekly fantasy upside.