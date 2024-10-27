Fantasy Football
Ladd McConkey News: Listed as active Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

McConkey (hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Saints.

After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, McConkey logged a limited session Friday before approaching Sunday's contest listed as questionable. Now that his Week 8 availability has been confirmed, the 2024 second-rounder is in a position to remain a key target for QB Justin Herbert, barring any limitations or setbacks, after having caught 14 of his 22 targets for 156 yards and a TD over his last three games. With Quentin Johnston (ankle) and Derius Davis (hamstring) both inactive versus New Orleans, McConkey, Joshua Palmer and Simi Fehoko figure to pace the Chargers' Week 8 wideout corps, with Brenden Rice, Jalen Reagor and Jaylen Johnson in reserve.

