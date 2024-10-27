Ladd McConkey News: Listed as active Sunday

McConkey (hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Saints.

After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, McConkey logged a limited session Friday before approaching Sunday's contest listed as questionable. Now that his Week 8 availability has been confirmed, the 2024 second-rounder is in a position to remain a key target for QB Justin Herbert, barring any limitations or setbacks, after having caught 14 of his 22 targets for 156 yards and a TD over his last three games. With Quentin Johnston (ankle) and Derius Davis (hamstring) both inactive versus New Orleans, McConkey, Joshua Palmer and Simi Fehoko figure to pace the Chargers' Week 8 wideout corps, with Brenden Rice, Jalen Reagor and Jaylen Johnson in reserve.