Ladd McConkey News: Suiting up Monday

McConkey (hip) is active for Monday night's game against the Cardinals.

McConkey was deemed a limited practice participant this week before approaching the contest listed as questionable. Now that his active status has been confirmed, McConkey is in a position to remain a key target for QB Justin Herbert after having combined for nine catches (on 15 targets) for 110 yards and a TD over his last two outings. With fellow wideout Quentin Johnston (ankle) inactive, Joshua Palmer also should see his share of Week 7 opportunities, with Simi Fehoko, Brenden Rice and Jalen Reagor also available to mix in.