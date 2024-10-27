Ladd McConkey News: Two TDs in breakout performance

McConkey (hip) caught all six of his targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 26-8 win over the Saints.

McConkey was questionable heading into the game due to a hip injury, but the rookie didn't seem hampered at all physically in a breakout performance that included a 60-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter and a nine-yard touchdown in the fourth. His two touchdown catches in this one matched McConkey's total from his first six NFL games, and the second-round pick out of Georgia has seen at least six targets in all but one game in what has been a promising start to his career. McConkey will look to build on this standout effort when the Chargers travel to Cleveland in Week 9.