Ladd McConkey News: Two TDs in breakout performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

McConkey (hip) caught all six of his targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 26-8 win over the Saints.

McConkey was questionable heading into the game due to a hip injury, but the rookie didn't seem hampered at all physically in a breakout performance that included a 60-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter and a nine-yard touchdown in the fourth. His two touchdown catches in this one matched McConkey's total from his first six NFL games, and the second-round pick out of Georgia has seen at least six targets in all but one game in what has been a promising start to his career. McConkey will look to build on this standout effort when the Chargers travel to Cleveland in Week 9.

