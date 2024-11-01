Lamar Jackson News: Coach says he's playing Week 9

Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Jackson (back/knee) will play Sunday against the Broncos, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Jackson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday but returned to practice Friday. While Baltimore has yet to unveil its injury designations for Sunday's game, both the reigning NFL MVP and his coach were confident regarding Jackson's availability. Earlier Friday, Jackson said his availability was never in doubt and that he was simply resting his body with a couple days off in practice Wednesday and Thursday, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.