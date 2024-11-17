Lamar Jackson News: Comes up short in Pittsburgh

Jackson completed 16 of 33 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Steelers. He added 46 rushing yards on four carries.

The Ravens arguably played well enough to win, but Justin Tucker missed two early field goals and Jackson wasn't able to hit on a two-point conversion attempt after leading a TD drive inside the final four minutes of the fourth quarter. It was the first time since Week 6 that Jackson had failed to produce multiple touchdowns, but a rebound effort in Week 12 isn't guaranteed, as he'll be taking on a stingy Chargers defense in the Harbaugh Bowl.